1. ‘I’m a size 12, everybody. Get over it!’ Samantha Armytage’s message to TV stylists.



Channel Seven journalist Samantha Armytage shared a message to TV stylists during an interview with The Morning Show on Monday.

Speaking about her recent work with Weight Watchers, the Sunrise presenter claimed that wardrobe assistants have often commented on her weight.



“We are very lucky to have stylists in this job,” the 42-year-old presenter said.

“The girls downstairs would be trying to do up a zipper on a dress and say, ‘this fitted you last week – what’s happened in a week?'” she added.

“I’m a size 12, everybody. Get over it,” she said, before adding that these comments have “got to stop”.

The Sunrise presenter recently signed on as an ambassador with Weight Watchers. Initially, however, the journalist rejected the deal.

“It was a big decision. They approached me and I said no. And then I thought, ‘hang on’. I rang Mum, I asked her what I should do. I told her it would bring a lot more attention to me,” she explained.

“Mum said to me, ‘Darling, why not put that attention to good use?'”

2. Neighbours actress Nicola Charles said people hated her character so much they ‘spat on her in the street’.



In 1998, Neighbours fans in Australia and the United Kingdom alike were left shocked when character Sarah Beaumont had an affair with married man Dr Karl Kennedy.