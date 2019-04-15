'It breaks one of the main rules of TV.' The unlikely success of Game of Thrones.

We’ve made it.

We’ve finally made it.

After 596 long days (yes, it’s really been that long), Game of Thrones is finally back on our screens for its eighth and final season.

Across the world today, millions upon millions of viewers are expected to sit down and watch the season premiere.

But while the new season of Game of Thrones is set to break ratings records, the show didn’t exactly start out as a global blockbuster.

Listen to Mamamia’s daily news podcast, The Quicky, on the Game of Thrones phenomenon. Post continues after audio.



You see, although it’s hard to imagine a world where Game of Thrones isn’t the huge cultural phenomenon it is today, the show’s fate was almost very different.

Though it was never released to the public, the original pilot of the show was described by the showrunners themselves as an absolute “piece of sh*t”.

“Watching that original pilot was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” showrunner Dan Weiss said at the time.

Now, eight years later, what began as a scrappy upstart has become the biggest and most popular show in the world.

From owning the record for the most pirated show in history to even influencing the way we name our children, the show’s popularity is unrivalled.

But how did Game of Thrones become as big as it is today?

Watch the official trailer for Game of Thrones season eight below. Post continues after video…

Speaking to Mamamia’s news podcast The Quicky, doctoral researcher in TV and film Julie Escurignan explained why the fantasy drama is so popular worldwide.

“I think we love it for a number of reasons,” Escurignan, who wrote her thesis on the Game of Thrones phenomena, said.

“It’s an HBO series so the quality of the TV series overall is really good. We have great actors and we have great movie makers. But originally I think we just have a great story overall,” she continued.