Australia: This is our very embarrassing verdict on who won Pilot Week.

Yes, well.

This is possibly the most embarrassing thing we – as a nation – have ever achieved.

You see, last week Channel Ten aired a bunch of pilot shows for its brand new spankin’ pilot week.

Among the shows were some really smart, creative concepts. Shows that deep-dived and took an original stance on the kind of issues every day Australians face.

There was Disgrace, a panel show hosted by Sam Dastyari which aimed to explore the culture of online outrage.

There was a sketch comedy show called Skit Happens. And a variety program hosted by Rove McManus called Saturday Night.

There was Taboo, Harley Breen’s docu-series which explored what it’s really like to live with a disability.

Then there was Trial By Kyle.

Trial By Kyle is kind of like Judge Judy meets trashy reality TV meets everything that’s wrong with Instagram… and also mullets.

In this 40 minute pilot, Kyle Sandilands preceded over real cases brought to him by the likes of Married At First Sight’s Nasser Sultan.