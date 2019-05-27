From Jim Carrey to a country singer: Renée Zellweger's brief yet tumultuous relationships.

Renée Zellweger is back on our screens in the new Netflix thriller What/If.

The 50-year-old actress has been a household name for more than two decades, with Bridget Jones Diaries really cementing her in our hearts.

After a few dud films, Zellweger took a six year break from work before making her return in 2016.

But it’s not just her career that’s had its ups and downs, Zellweger has also had a few very public and very rocky romances.

Here is the trailer to What/if, post continues after video.

Video by Netflix

Jim Carrey

Zellweger and funnyman Jim Carrey were an item from 1999 to 2000 after meeting on the set of Me, Myself and Irene.

The movie’s director told People magazine, Carrey fell for her immediately but she didn’t return the feelings until the end of the shoot.

Later, Zellweger told the same publication her life with The Grinch actor was “boringly wonderfully normal”.

Carrey told Entertainment Weekly his girlfriend was “absolutely a gem of a human being”.

Carrey had already been married twice before and the National Enquirer claims their split was fuelled by an ultimatum from Zellweger who wanted a wedding date to be set.