Anal is having a BIG moment right now. 2016 was the year of the rear, and we’re all about that. Maybe that’s why I keep hearing people asking about butt plugs and how to use them.

Well, my friends, a journey to anal sex has to begin somewhere. And if you’re not ready to dive right in, you can start at the beginning: with anal toys.

From what to buy to how to use them, here is the ultimate guide to butt plugs.

What are butt plugs?

The anus is rich with nerve endings that love to be titillated and stimulated. Anal toys deserve their moment in the sun.

Butt plugs are an easy, accessible way to start your journey into anal play. They don’t have to be scary or intimidating. You don’t have to jump into the deep end with a plug the size of the empire state building. You can start with something small and manageable. When you’re considering going full anal sex, you have to warm your butthole up that challenge.

Butt plugs aren’t just for anal sex prep; they are super enjoyable on their own. “Wearing one draws attention to the butthole, which is really sensitive and it feels great,” says Claire Cavanah, Co-Founder of Babeland.

For me, I enjoy the feeling of fullness that comes with wearing one during penetrative sex. It adds an extra level to the sexual stimulation, having two holes filled up.

It’s not for everyone, but as I always say: You won’t know if you like it unless you try it.