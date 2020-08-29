'I tried anal play on my male partner. It was a game-changer.'

Ollie and I have been in a relationship for about five years, and I’m pretty confident to say that I’ve found my soul mate. The strange thing is, I still feel like I’m only just getting to know him.

We started dating when we were both in our second year of uni. I was a late sexual bloomer and for me, he was my first.

In the early days it was a slow burn getting to know each other on a physical level. It took me a while to learn the ropes, after years of waiting for ‘the one’. Condoms, lube, thrush, dirty talk, a bit of shame, orgasms, queefs…all the things…it was a lot to take in for a rookie, and my learning still isn’t done.

﻿Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



After two or so years into the relationship, we decided that it was time to take it to the next level. I was in my early 20s by then and was learning more and more about female pleasure. I wanted to see what else was out there and Ollie was all for it. So together we bought a We-Vibe Tango. After one go, I haven’t turned back. We both love it and whether it’s a good or bad thing, we kinda both depend on it. I like the intensity; he likes that it ignites my passion and sex drive and we both like the waves of vibration that take our sessions to the next level.

On one Sunday afternoon, we purchased a packet of condoms. We chose this specific pack because it came with a complementary novelty dick ring. Nothing special, but it was the first time Ollie had a toy to play with. It was great while it lasted, but it didn’t have much ticker and died after a few rounds. Oh boy did it leave a legacy! That shitty little purple gel dick ring ignited some curiosity…what pleasure products were out there for men? *Enter the Vector by We-Vibe.*