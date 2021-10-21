"You keep your identities separate." 8 signs you're in the right relationship.

When it comes to relationships, we spend a whole lotta time talking about red flags, don't we? Those kind of intuitive indicators you should never ignore when it comes to dating someone.

But how often do we talk about *checks notes*... green flags? You know - the good stuff that means you're with the right kinda person?

Approximately NEVER, you guys. Why is that?

Whether you've been in a relationship for yonks or in the midst of a pandemic love story and about to enter the world together IRL - there really couldn't be a better time to check in with yourself.

To stop and reflect on how certain behaviours in your relationship impact you and make you feel. If the person you're dating really is... ✨the one✨.

So, we hit up psychotherapist and couples counsellor Lissy Abrahams and asked her to tell us the most common signs of a healthy relationship.

Get your notepad out, friend. We're doing a big ol' listicle.

1. You balance each other's needs.

Whether or not you and your partner share the same goals and interests, Abrahams said couples that balance each other's individual needs and see the relationship as a team, are in the green zone.

"In less happy relationships, partners lose a sense of being a team and become competitors in their day-to-day lives, especially if there is a lot of conflict," she shares.

"Happy couples have a secure sense that they are both working in the best interests of the team."

This means that both teammates will support each other to be as individually happy, well and fulfilled as possible, said Abrahams.

"They understand that for the team to be happy, the two individuals in it need to be happy too. They celebrate each other’s wins and are generous with time, empathy, and attention," she says.