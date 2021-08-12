The 11 types of orgasms, and exactly how to tick them off one by one.

After a long, hard day of people pissing you off and things going tits up, nothing can right those wrongs quicker than an orgasm. It's a whack of pleasure that then slips you into this supreme floppiness as your whole body relaxes and feels ah-mazing.

...but did you know that there's more than one route to O-town?

The vast majority of people will bonk and wank their way through life either experiencing only one type of orgasm, or absolutely none at all.

And, frankly, that's not good enough for us. So we went investigating into the wild world of Os to find out exactly how many types of orgasms exist, and how you can actually achieve them.

But we didn't venture here alone. Oh no, folks. We roped in resident sexologist and host of Mamamia's Sealed Section podcast, Chantelle Otten, to give us all the juicy details.

And that she did! So, if you're interested in spicing things up and ticking off a variety of orgasms in your lifetime, then read on and take notes.

Here are the different types of orgasms, and steps on how to actually achieve them.

1. Clitoral orgasm

This is usually most vulva-owners entry into the world of orgasms. And why? Because it's the most accessible one - biologically speaking.

However, that doesn't mean that they are every woman's cup of tea. In fact, the clit is highly individualistic, so one person's sensation when you touch the clitoris is likely wildly different to another's.

But what cannot be denied is that the clit is an area that is stuffed full of millions of nerve endings, much like the penis. This means that when the clitoris is aroused in any way (via touching, kissing, rubbing etc) then there's a rush of blood flow to the area and the whole thing becomes engorged. Yup, much like an erection.

While it may look different to an erect penis, that focus of blood flow in one concentrated spot is your body's way of begging you for a release. An orgasmic release.

This is when clitoral stimulation is required. Whether it be through a partner performing oral sex, a bit of acoustic masturbation, or using a glorious clit-sucker sex toy.