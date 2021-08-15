The 5 best sex toys and vibrators to try if you don’t really enjoy penetration.

You would think that hosting a podcast and writing a newsletter about sex, dating, living alone in your 20s would mean that I’m really experienced in these areas, right?

Well, you couldn't be more wrong. Especially when it comes to sex.

I’m constantly learning about my body. What I like, what I don’t like, what I’ll never do again (school teacher roleplaying... shudders).

Earlier this year I was diagnosed with a condition called vaginismus. Vaginismus is different for everyone, but for me, it makes any form of penetrative sex extremely painful.

Because of this, I have had to explore different ways to make myself feel good, all while trying my hardest not to give up on sex altogether just because it's so much effort.

Watch Em explain what it's like to use a dilator, an instrument used to train the vagina when you have vaginismus. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

However, before we begin, I do want to say that I am no expert. These suggestions are strictly based on years of personal trials - some endorsed by medical professionals, and some stemming purely from my own curiosity.

So, here is my working list of vibrators you can use if you’re like me - and the vaginal back and forth just really isn’t cutting it.

1. Rabbit Ear clitoral vibrators

These vibez are probably my number one pick. They fit so perfectly in your hand and have the perfect amount of power.

Look, I know the shape looks questionable, but it just makes them more fun because there is literally no right way to use it.