'I reviewed 7 vibrators in 7 days. Here's what happened.'

Now, I’m not big on ‘rules’ but there is one I like to live by, which is this:

Start each day with an orgasm.

Hear me out, ok? More than me being just a bit of a tart, masturbation has an absolute wealth of benefits. I find getting a cab (or two) off the rank each AM means it’s pretty damn difficult NOT to have a good day!

With a belter climax all up in my mornings achievements, I feel relaxed, confident, calm, happy, patient, creative, clear minded and generally - just like an absolute queen!

And if I’m hungover, or feel a migraine coming on, it’s completely, utterly non-negotiable, since an orgasm is a proven analgesic - capable of alleviating pain!

There’s also that little spring in your step, sparkle in your eye and flush in your cheeks, making you look as radiant as you feel. And I swear that a big, breathless, butt-clenching climax even tones up your abs and firms your arse… is there anything it can’t do?

Orgasms are the absolute best! And if it’s been a while since you romanced yourself, I wholeheartedly implore you to get amongst it.

Beauty writer by day, dildo fairy by night, I get an absolute crap-tonne of DM’s asking for vibrator recommendations, and honestly? Where to start?!

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, there are, frankly, an overwhelming amount of options, and women’s bodies and brains respond to different things.

At the risk of getting way too familiar with a total stranger, I typically respond with: “Well how do you usually come?” and once we’ve swapped secrets and become newly minted BFF’s, I’ll go from there.

Figuring there’s probably some sort of gap in the market when it comes to sex toy suggestions, I’ve compiled this list of my fave 'intimate devices' - categorised by how you like to get off. So, now we can be BFF’s, too!