Is it time to explore booty play? If you're nodding, here are the best anal sex toys out there.

Most anal adventures start with explorations of finger play while having some me time, and that’s often the best way to find out what you do and don’t like. But there are so many forms of anal play and pleasure, doing DIY with the tools you were born with is never going to give you the full scope of how incredible it can be.

In fact, there are a whole HEAP of anal sex toys to explore!

Some that are more suitable for beginners that are slightly less girthy and scary-looking, and some that you can work up to and tackle the more raunchy stuff once your body has gotten used to (and likes) the sensation.

Watch the juiciest findings from the Mamamia sex survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Anal can be enjoyed on your lonesome, or with a partner(s), which is one of the most exciting parts.

Whether your spouse takes control of your vibrating butt plug or slowly pulls out your anal beads as you’re about to climax. Whether you find hands-free suction cup dildos that you can use by themselves, or in conjunction with other toys to take you down the road to toe-curling orgasms, the opportunities are quite literally, bottomless.

If you’ve been on the fence about what toy to experiment with next, we’ve gathered a stellar selection of the best anal sex toys you can order to your home now.

(And before you ask, yes, they all come in discreet packaging. You're welcome.)





This bundle of booty joy is the go-to if you're looking to experiment.

Why? Well, the kit includes two butt plugs, anal beads, a prostate massager, an anal douche, and a handy bullet vibe, so there is literally every option under the sun for you.

Image: Mamamia.