The Twins recap Married at First Sight: OK. So at this point people are just walking out.

It’s the official halfway point of the experiment and the music is triumphant for reasons that, narratively, do not make sense.

Selina and Cody are reflecting on last night's events, where Cody told the experts, "I don't know how to give her what she wants," and Selina was like, "I just want a cuddle," and he was like "I DON'T UNDERSTAND CAN YOU SEE HOW HARD IT IS," and she was like, "Just a hug like with both your arms," and he was like "I just need her to be clearer??"

"Did I mention I don't care about your feelings? Which could be a hurdle?"

Selina reflects that they have lots in common. For example, they both enjoy gaming - and okay yes great but Cody has no empathy.

So.

That's what makes it hard.

Cody agrees and adds that they're going so much better than the other couples. Such as Kate, who vomits in her mouth every time she sees her husband, Matt, and also Carolina, who spends her time muttering under her breath that the only reason anyone shows any interest in her husband is because he's rich.

There is no such thing as going any worse than the current couples do you understand us?

Speaking of, the new couples are moving in together.

Matt starts having an unexplained coughing fit and Kate decides gleefully to let him die which is confronting for us, as viewers.