MAFS had a good old chat about period sex. We asked 1000 women how they really feel about it.

It's not every day we see a conversation about period sex broadcast on prime time national television, but alas, Married at First Sight is back for another year and with it have come some very ~intimate~ conversations.

Last week, we saw one particular discussion between couple Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar divide viewers completely: Should you have sex on your period? And moreover, do you?

To recap: In Married at First Sight's "confessions week", Domenica asked her husband, Jack if he was avoiding having sex with her as she was on her period, and Jack confessed that he hadn't considered period sex before.

"It's a new ball game for me," he said before taking the topic to fellow grooms, Al Perkins and Jackson Lonie for their thoughts.

Al's first assumption was that Jack had backed off as girls get "moody and sh*t" (insert eye roll here) until Jack confirmed that it was definitely not that.

Only Jackson claimed he'd had period sex before, adding that "it's a big thing to get your head around."