'I spent a night with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she's not the "star" I thought she was.'

In person, Gwyneth Paltrow comes across as somewhat of an ethereal apparition, with glowing skin, posture that would put a professional ballerina to shame, and a lilting voice she uses with such slowness it becomes clear she's only ever lived in a world where people lean in to hear what she has to say.

It's all very otherworldly, until she gracefully stands up to leave the stage at the end of the night and staggers slightly in her glamorous shoes as she makes her way to the exit. Only then revealing herself to be just another woman nearly sentenced to an untimely death by wearing a slightly too-stacked wedge heel.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur was in town for the 'Besties with Gwyneth Paltrow' event at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney. This was the first event from Besties, a new organisation co-founded by Jackie O Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, which encourages friends to come together and hear interesting speakers – of which Gwyneth certainly fits the bill.

During the night, Jackie O cycled through the many lives of Gwyneth Paltrow, from her days as a young actress whose name was plastered across nearly every movie poster, to her marriages, divorce, motherhood, founding her sometimes-controversial lifestyle brand Goop, the take-down of Harvey Weinstein and whether or not she always has snacks on hand should any of her famous friends pop over unexpectedly.

(The answer to that last one is yes, but unfortunately, that's as much about the contents of her pantry as she was willing to reveal at this particular event.)