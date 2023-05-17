Why Gwyneth Paltrow's former right-hand woman has quit cleanses for good.

I can’t even imagine what it’s like to work for Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop, but I’m envisioning a life of jade eggs shoved up your hoo-hah while the smell of vagina wafts from candles delicately placed around a beige coloured office in LA.

To be honest, I’m probably not too far off. Because one woman – the actress's former right-hand woman – has lifted the lid on life behind the scenes of the most well-known wellness company in the world.

But it’s a lot darker than I pictured.

Watch the Netflix trailer for The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow. Post continues after video.



Video via Netlix.

Elise Loehnen was Paltrow’s second-ever hire in 2014, and helped turn, what was once a simple newsletter, into a global brand. For six years she was Paltrow’s go-to woman until 2020 when the chief content officer – who was also recording the Goop podcast, ghostwriting books, travelling non-stop, and bringing up her two young sons – walked away from her prized position.

And we’ve only now found out why.

“I couldn’t catch my breath,” Elise told The Times, and not just figuratively. Every day she left like she was going to die, and in late 2019 she hyperventilated for an entire month. Often ending up in hospital, the then 43-year-old was diagnosed with anxiety disorder.