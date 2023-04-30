In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin 'consciously uncoupled'. She says it's made divorce 'easier' for others.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were together for over 10 years, which is eons in celebrity relationship years.

But in 2014 they publicly announced their separation through a blog post on Gwenyth's Goop.

Only, they weren't talking about a split, but instead referred to their parting as a ‘conscious uncoupling.’

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate,” the blog post wrote.

“We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”