When it comes to ageing, Gwyneth Paltrow wants it both ways. Don't we all?

Anyway, plenty of people have been trademark Gwyneth-irritated by the irony of her telling people women want to age while also selling them something that professes to stop them doing it. Gwyneth Paltrow wants it both ways.

But then, don't we all?

My face is 51, like the rest of me. I look, on a good day, like a 25 year old who's tried the Aged filter and is currently screaming into the void. My eyes are retreating under my brow and back into my skull, my laugh lines are reaching around for something new to latch on to, my under-eye circles are less circles and more ravines. My neck is loose. All that.

And I don't care, particularly. I was never Gwyneth, so I have less to lose.

But then again, of course I do.

I spend money on skincare. If I could afford and access Gwyneth's latest miracle potion, I most definitely would. It's not about looking young. It's not even about "looking good for my age". It's just about wanting to look like I've still got some life left in me. Glowy, healthy skin looks good, it just does, and I will set aside a portion of the budget that should go to much more sensible things (Super, anyone?) to chase after it.

"I don’t want to erase time from the life I’ve lived," says Gwyneth. "And I don’t have to be wrinkle-free. But I do think that trying to maintain skin texture and luminosity is great."

Yeah, that's the word I was looking for, Gwyneth, luminosity. Expensive, isn't it?

I don't want to airbrush my face of experience, either. I don't want to try to pretend I haven't lived as long as I have, haven't been kept up all night by my children, haven't turned my face to the sun a few too many times.