When it comes to ageing, Gwyneth Paltrow wants it both ways. Don't we all?

That Gwyneth Paltrow's everywhere right now, isn't she?
She's in the Hamptons (of course she is, it's July, where else does a Gwyneth "Summer"?), launching a brand new serum at a big, flashy party.
She's coming to Australia to talk to 9,000 of her closest friends in what must be the Gen X, comfy-chairs-only version of the Eras Tour.
She's running through her day in health in Vogue. Spoiler: It starts with "oil-pulling", which is a thing doctors suggest you don't do, but that's very on-brand for Gwynny.
And, she's doing what she does best – which is really, really irritating people.
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals candle "This Smells Like My Orgasm". Post continues after video.
What now? It's the fact that she said this to Vogue:
"As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird."
At the same time as launching this: GOOP YOUTH-BOOST PEPTIDE SERUM.
It's confusing, isn't it? On one hand, Gwyneth's saying women are fine with ageing, don't you know? We're friends with the wrinkles and the dark circles and the lines. On the other hand – as evidenced by this week's mass outpouring of horror over what our faces look like with a TikTok ageing filter over it – how disgusting, please sell me a $220 serum.
Just to really ram it home, here's a picture of Gwyneth taken this week, with her daughter Apple Martin and her mum Blythe Danner. Three generations of ridiculously good-looking people, somewhere beautiful.