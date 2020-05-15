'Conscious uncoupling' and holidays with her ex: Gwyneth Paltrow's unconventional family life.

On May 14, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple turned 16.

Yes, really. Apple – whose name announcement caused international outrage way back in 2004 – is 16 years old.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram tribute to her daughter.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind.

“You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.

“I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”