A very serious investigation into whether Gwyneth Paltrow is completely... broke.

Gwyneth Paltrow is coming to Australia. You've probably heard.

If you fancy it, tickets to watch her speak top-out at $2,500 and come with a chance to pose for a picture with the goddess herself.

If you miss that opportunity, she's letting the highest bidder go and sleep in her California holiday house, for one night only.

Oh, you might have seen her lately, promoting a "core shaper" that looks a lot like a corset.

And 'arch support' foot bands for that post-heels ache.

And she's also the (literal) face of "natural Botox" injectable Xeomin.

On Wednesday morning, as she showed me around her Montecito guest house on Instagram (because I would watch Gwyneth Paltrow do anything, believe me), I found myself thinking... Is Gwyneth actually... broke?

Because that's quite a lot of spon-con jobs for one of the most famous people on the planet.