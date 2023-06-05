Elise Loehnen was CEO of Goop. In 2019, she 'hyperventilated for a month'.

"So, what is sitting on my chest exactly?" I asked.

"Whatever tells you that you're not."

After our session, I sat in my car, head resting on the steering wheel. I could feel something primal and angry, something rebellious and pissed, break free. I was trying to be good. I had always been trying to be good. I ran myself ragged; cared dutifully for my family, friends, and colleagues; punished my body so that it stayed a certain size; kept my temper in check. What would happen if I just... stopped? I didn't know the answer, but in my parked car that day, I resolved to find out. I planted a tiny seed, an inquiry that became the germ of this book—its unfurling would cost me a lot, but it would give me back my life.

I wish I could report that this revelation in my therapist's office was enough to break the spell, to unlabor my breathing, to provide relief. Sadly, admitting that I felt pinned down by something didn't disappear the phantom in the way that flipping on the lights when one of my kids sees a strange shadow at bedtime dissipates the threat. But acknowledging the specter’s heft and weight did give shape to my investigation: Where did this beast come from, how did it get its power, and why was I so willing to submit? I began to trawl through history to locate the early murmurs of when goodness and acceptability were conjoined for women—and I revisited my own childhood to trace when this programming had first caught me in its maw.

I've always liked asking questions. I was a precocious and curious child, probably a little annoying in my insistence to understand: Why? Why? Why? Fortunately for me, my mother used the library as a babysitter. I always had my face in a book. I looked for answers in novels, history, science—anywhere they might be hiding. And on the long drive to and from town every day (we lived in the woods up a valley outside of Missoula, Montana), my parents played NPR's All Things Considered, so I listened as masterful radio journalists like Cokie Roberts, Nina Totenberg, and Susan Stamberg used their questions to make the world more comprehensible. Now I realize I was trying to impose logic on a society that felt chaotic to me: I could sense an underlying structure, a code of behavior, a way life is supposed to be done. I needed to discern this map's contours— the boundaries of acceptance, belonging, and goodness—so I could pick the right path, one that might ensure my own safety, success, and survival.