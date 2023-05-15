Hilary Duff and Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally let slip how they stay Hollywood-thin. It's about damn time.

Hilary Duff is starving and so is Gwyneth Paltrow and nobody knows quite what to do with this information. Should we be shocked? Angry? Or just disappointed? I’m going with delighted but first, the facts.

Just weeks after Paltrow did an interview, while attached to an IV drip infusing her with the vitamins most people get from eating food she detailed a diet of bone broth and vegetables, Hilary Duff has admitted in another podcast that she starves herself.



Asked about her daily routine, she said she usually wakes up ‘really hungry’ but instead of eating, she tries not to.

“You know, Gwyneth’s been in trouble for saying this, but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” she said.

For the past decade, Gwyneth Paltrow has been the godmother of ‘wellness’ which for many women has become a euphemism for weight loss; a more socially acceptable way to openly trade diet tips.



She talks about doing ‘cleanses’, another diet buzzword which has been universally dismissed by nutritionists and doctors as being utterly unnecessary. It turns out we already have organs responsible for the ‘cleansing’ required to stay healthy. Who knew? Oh, just everyone who isn’t trying to sell us weight loss.

In an interview with The Art of Being Well podcast back in March, the Goop founder said she has a coffee before fasting until midday. She then exercises for an hour, typically has bone broth for lunch, and eats an early paleo dinner.

"It definitely screams disordered eating to me. It's not enough food for anyone," registered dietician Sammi Haber Brondo told BuzzFeed at the time.