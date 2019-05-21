Exactly where all your favourite Game of Thrones characters ended up after the finale.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Guys, we made it.

Although it might not have quite sunk in yet, Game of Thrones is officially over.

Over the past decade, we’ve watched all of our favourite (and not-so favourite) characters grow up right before our very eyes amid battles, betrayals, bloodlust… and ~incestous relationships~.

Now, after eight seasons of speculation, we finally know who will sit on the Iron Throne.

And well, it was… not who we were expecting.

LISTEN: We discuss the final episode of Game Of Thrones:

Although we’ve always envisioned the likes of Daenerys Targeyen or even Jon Snow on the Iron Throne, in the end, it was Bran Stark who ended up on the Iron Throne. (Yep, we’re confused too).

The finale also wrapped up the storylines of the other Stark children, with Sansa becoming Queen of the North, Arya heading west of Westeros and Jon Snow being exiled to the Night’s Watch.

But we can’t help but wonder… where did all of the other Game of Thrones characters end up after the finale?

Here’s what we discovered:

Jon Snow

Jon Snow is exiled to the Night’s Watch to live out his last days after killing Daenerys Targaryen.

With no women around in the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow marries his one true love, Tormund Giantsbane. He always had a thing for red head wildlings.

They live together with the free folk and Ghost for several years before they adopt a child.