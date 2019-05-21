There's a Game of Thrones spin-off prequel coming to fill the void in our hearts.

After months of waiting, the long-awaited eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is done and dusted.

After almost a decade of battles, betrayals, bloodlust and scheming, we finally know the fate of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms.

But you see, there’s a slight problem.

We really don’t want it to end.

Luckily for fans, the final season of Game of Thrones isn’t the end. In fact, there’s plenty more to come from the world of Westeros.

Last year, it was reported that HBO had launched plans for a prequel to the Emmy award-winning series.

Now, a year on from the announcement, new details about the series created by George R.R. Martin have emerged.

Here’s everything we know about the prequel series so far:

What’s the Game of Thrones prequel called?

Although a title hasn’t officially been set for the prequel, the series has been unofficially dubbed The Long Night.

“My vote would be The Long Night, which says it all,” author George R.R. Martin explained. “More likely HBO will want to work the phrase ‘Game of Thrones’ in there somewhere.”

What’s the Game of Thrones prequel about?

The prequel series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Here’s HBO’s official description: “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”