Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Before Alex and Richie’s tense unedited Bachelor in Paradise discussion aired last week, little had been made public about their breakup.

This is because – from what many have taken away from the cryptic conversation – the circumstances surrounding it were deeply sensitive.

Some fans have speculated the couple had broken up after an unwanted pregnancy.

“I feel like a lot of people would have an opinion of a woman being left alone to do something that involved both of us,” Alex told Richie.

“You wanted to do it… You wanted to go down that path because you told me you wanted to focus on your AFL career,” Richie responded.

Subject matter aside, it appeared as though their conversation ended amicably, with both seeming to give each other their blessing.

“Like I said I’ve come to peace with it Alex, and I’m fine with it. I’m happy that you’re in a good spot, that you think you’ve grown as a person. I didn’t want to get into any salacious details, and I’ve stayed quite composed,” Richie told Alex.

“I think we’re doing a good job. It is bizarre… but I want you to be comfortable. I’ve put it to rest, I’ve moved on and I think you’re a good person and that you deserve to be here and find someone potentially. I just didn’t want it to be uncomfortable,” Alex added.

But according to an unnamed source who spoke to Woman’s Day, when the cameras stopped rolling, it was a very different story.

“They tried to stay civil for the sake of the cameras, but the minute the conversation was over, Alex got up and stormed off set,” says the source.

A Channel 10 spokesperson has since denied this claim.

“This story is completely false,” the spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“Alex and Richie’s discussion ended amicably, with them pledging their mutual desire for each other’s continued happiness.”

2. The nude photo of Sam Wood and his daughter that has divided fans.



Former Bachelor Sam Wood shared a slightly risque but very artistic nude photo of himself with his 18-month-old daughter Willow on Instagram last night… But not everyone is a fan.