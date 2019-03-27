Why you're absolutely wrong about Married at First Sight's Heidi.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

For this entire season of Married at First Sight, Mike and Heidi’s relationship has been incredibly tumultuous.

From the very beginning at their honeymoon (we’ll never forget that fight over Heidi coughing) to their most recent date, things haven’t exactly been smooth-sailing.

I mean, seriously, at this point it almost feels like we’re a part of their relationship.

But perhaps the most confusing part of all is how the public has responded to the couple’s complicated relationship over the last two months.

Things I say when I watch Married At First Sight. Post continues below…

You see, according to fans of the show, there’s just one person to blame for the problems in Heidi and Mike’s relationship – and it’s Heidi.

On Twitter and Facebook alike, the 38-year-old radio announcer has been called absolutely every name under the sun.

But there’s one term that stands out above all – “high maintenance.”

Pls.

Heidi isn’t high maintenance. She just wants to be shown a bit of basic consideration. Surely, that’s not too much to ask – especially from your partner, even of the fake TV kind variety? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

So for all the Heidi haters, here’s why you couldn’t be more wrong about her.

1. The boat date.

On last night’s episode, Mike took Heidi on their final date within the experiment.

But there was a problem.

Despite knowing that Heidi gets seasick and hate boats, Mike decided to hire out an actual pirate ship on Sydney Harbour.

The one and only activity involved in the torturous date? Climbing to the very top of the boat’s sail.