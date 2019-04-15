MAFS' Jessika has shared the cosmetic procedures she had before and after the show.

After a great deal of speculation, former reality TV star Jessika Power has shared with her followers exactly what cosmetic procedures she’s had done to her face.

The Married At First Sight villain answered questions in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday about life after MAFS and what she’s learnt from her reality TV experience, as well as confirming whether she’s had any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.

When asked by a fan if she gets ‘lip injections’, the 27-year-old from Perth said, “Yes, I get lip fillers.”

Power also spoke about a second cosmetic procedure she had done shortly after wrapping up filming on the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.

“I’ve also had a little bit of a brow lift after the show because I have really bad bags, and it’s taken the bags away,” she said on her Instagram stories.

“It’s the best thing I’ve done, I’m really happy.”

Power has previously shared details of her beauty routine on Instagram, posting about getting eyelash extensions and hair extensions.

She also spoke about the biggest things she’s learnt about herself following her appearance on the reality TV dating show.