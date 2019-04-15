MAFS' Jessika has shared the cosmetic procedures she had before and after the show.

After a great deal of speculation, former reality TV star Jessika Power has shared with her followers exactly what cosmetic procedures she’s had done to her face.
The Married At First Sight villain answered questions in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday about life after MAFS and what she’s learnt from her reality TV experience, as well as confirming whether she’s had any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.
When asked by a fan if she gets ‘lip injections’, the 27-year-old from Perth said, “Yes, I get lip fillers.”
Power also spoke about a second cosmetic procedure she had done shortly after wrapping up filming on the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.
“I’ve also had a little bit of a brow lift after the show because I have really bad bags, and it’s taken the bags away,” she said on her Instagram stories.
“It’s the best thing I’ve done, I’m really happy.”
Power has previously shared details of her beauty routine on Instagram, posting about getting eyelash extensions and hair extensions.
She also spoke about the biggest things she’s learnt about herself following her appearance on the reality TV dating show.
Top Comments
Jess is absolutely welcome to have whatever cosmetic procedures she wants, more power to her!
And I'm absolutely welcome to think that she looks absolutely ridiculous.
But you're not just thinking it are you; you're openly stating it on public forums. Why does it bother you what someone else does with their physical features?
The popularity and normalising of plastic surgery really rubs me the wrong way and I don't believe it's healthy for anyone to be bombarded by a constant influx of women with distorted facial features, especially girls / teenagers who are vulnerable as hell to the message it sends.
That message: you are not good enough or pretty enough just being you.
Well, I think stopping making disparaging comments about people's appearance would be a major step forward.
And you do know most celebrities have had some form of cosmetic injections/surgery. I find it weird that when we think it has gone well, they are praised and admired, but if we think it went not so well, they are mocked.
What's "a little bit of a brow lift"?
Dunno... one where your eyebrows only end up halfway up your forehead rather than at your hairline, maybe?
Eye-brow shaming is not something to laugh about Simon - wait for the articles next week showing the error of your ways.
@Rush @disqus_Dv1hclMcXT:disqus
I was not mocking; it was a genuine question. But this was asked on the FB site, and a reply was that it involved injecting botox into specific areas around the eyebrow, while leaving other areas alone, and this would cause "a little bit of a brow lift".