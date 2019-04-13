Ever since Jessika Power's break up, there’s been some unusual Instagram activity.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that MAFS’ Dan Webb and Jessika Power are done. Kaput. Over.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Dan officially and publicly put their breakup on the public record, after rife speculation in light of their very tense interview on Talking Married.

“So after Talking Married, as soon as the cameras cut, Jess stormed off. She was pretty broken. She was very upset,” Dan said in the video, adding that he regrets “ever meeting Jess”.

“We just spoke and I was just honest with her. I said, ‘Look I don’t think I can continue this. It’s toxic, you’re not being honest with me. I can’t have a relationship with someone if they’re not honest with me.’

“She just wasn’t being honest.”

And with that, one of this season’s most controversial couples was over.

Watch the very awkward interview that aired on Monday night. Post continues.

Video by Channel 9

But even more interesting right now is the weird activity that’s currently happening on Jess’ Instagram, and we need to have a chat. Yes, Jess is probably feeling a little delicate right now post-breakup, but she clearly would also like the world to know that she is single and doing just fine.

First things first, are Emilee Hembrow and Jessika Power friends?

We had no idea that Jess and Instagram influencer (and sister of Tammy Hembrow), Emilee Hembrow were friends.

The two women were spotted at the first birthday celebrations of Nineteen at The Star where they both appeared on each other’s Instagram stories.

Vital information, we know.