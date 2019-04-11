In the weeks leading up to tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we were teased with the dramatic details of Richie and Alex’s break-up.

On Wednesday night, the hyped conversation between the former couple aired. And it wasn’t what we expected.

An unedited, nine-minute long “explosive” conversation pulled us in. But what ensued has left us feeling empty.

This was not for us to see. And this certainly wasn’t for us to speculate about in the weeks leading up.

The Bachelor in Paradise trailer that in hindsight makes us feel uncomfortable.

Video by Channel 10

But who was to blame us?

A glimpse back at the commercial says it all. Paired with dramatic backing music, we saw huge text which read “Alex and Richie have it out,” splashed across the screen, as lightening bolts flashed behind it.

“The circumstances of our breakup were quite brutal,” Richie can be heard saying. “I don’t know if Australia’s ready for the grubby details surrounding it.”

“The grubby details”, as it transpired, was – from what we can only deduce from their cryptic conversation – Alex and Richie’s unwanted pregnancy.

In the past few weeks of reality TV, we’ve heard accounts of questionable behaviour by producers.

We’ve seen contestants lash out against networks, we’ve heard how they were pushed and prodded to purposely cause hurt and create an engaging narrative for the audience.

But nothing has left us feeling quite as broken as what we saw last night, for the sheer insensitivity for the way in which it was salaciously hyped.

The deeply personal conversation between Alex Nation and Richie Strahan, grappling with an intense and emotional issue that ultimately led to their break-up, was unlike anything we’ve ever seen on reality television.

It was raw. And the fact that it had weeks of promotion centred around it as though it was a scandal was deeply upsetting.

The former couple were seen discussing what we can only gather to be abortion.