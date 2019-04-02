The awkward interview that has everyone convinced MAFS Martha and Michael have split. 

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group. We’ve got you covered.
Given we can barely remember what life before MAFS actually feels like, we’ve become truly invested in the post-show lives of its contestants, away from Trish talking about intimacy and Cyrell throwing fruit bowls.
In the ~real world~, it seems the relationships… might not be doing so well.
(Don’t worry – Jules and Cam are fine).
But the other two couples… well.
Off the back of our recent discovery that Jess and Dan aren’t living together and haven’t met each other’s families (eek), it seems Michael and Martha are in a similar situation.
Despite choosing to stay together in this week’s final commitment ceremony and Michael promising he would move to Sydney’s Bondi from Melbourne to be with Martha, the couple seemed super distant during a Kyle and Jackie O radio interview on Tuesday morning, struggling through questions about cheating rumours and their still-unresolved living situation.
