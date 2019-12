Very Important and Absolutely Crucial News: Samuel James Wood, as in The Bachelor’s Samuel James Wood, just shared a photo that has given us the heebie jeebies.

“Guess who?” the fitness-guru-turned-reality-TV-star asked his 210,000 followers on Thursday evening.

And, you guys, it might LOOK like fiancée Snezana Markoski’s darling daughter Eve, but it’s not. We promise you it is not.

Actually, it’s a throwback photo.

And we think it might also be witchcraft.