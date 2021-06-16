'I never had trouble getting job interviews. Then I discovered "The Mummy Gap".'

“I’d hire you in a heartbeat.”

“I actually just hired a mum the other day! Mums know how to get it done!”

“Things have progressed. Companies are way more open to the idea of working with mums these days.”

I’ve heard these comments over and over in the last few months as I’ve announced my plan to return to work. People want to be supportive. Attitudes are changing, everyone would say.

Watch: Carrie Bickmore on returning to work after having her daughter, Evie. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Almost five years ago I left my senior role at one of the largest media companies in the country.

There was an incredible opportunity to move to the UK with my husband's work. The timing made sense - as much as it could for a woman in her thirties, at the top of her game, who also wanted children - in that I could use this time away as extended maternity leave.

We’d be based in a small, picturesque town in the North of England, surrounded by farmland and fresh air. A beautiful place to raise a family. “Let’s do it!” I said, and tally-ho we were off!

Two years turned to three, and three years turned to COVID, so by the time we made it back to Australia, it had been four years since I had worked and worn anything other than activewear.

I wasn’t too worried about getting back into the workforce. My experience was strong. My attitude was bright. I never questioned any of my abilities.

In fact, I felt like I had discovered a newfound wisdom. A quiet comfort and confidence that wasn’t there before.

I’ve looked in hindsight at situations in the past and the older, wiser version of me feels so much better equipped to deal with the challenges I faced.

With my oldest son starting school, and the delightful consequence of childcare fees being halved, I started looking for work.

I scoured job ads for that mystical, magical word… "flexibility". The secret signal to mums that you are free from being judged and welcome to apply here.

I applied to a few different roles. Hopes high. After all, in the past I’d never experienced any trouble scoring interviews, getting hired, poached or promoted. Why would this be any different?

Spoiler alert: “The Mummy Gap”.

The name in itself makes me cringe. It’s reductive.