'My kids are my sun, not my world. This is the difference.'

I was at a mother’s group with my second child when I first realised my children were my sun, not my world.

Until that point, I probably would have described them as my world. In reality though, there are many things that make up a world - my world - and those things revolve around my children. My sun.

When I had my first baby at 27, I left my job as a television reporter to stay home with him. I loved my job, but was one of those people who relished stay-at-home parenting, (despite the three hours of sleep per night and intense levels of reflux). But parenting was what I did, not who I was. Back then, I didn’t contemplate the possibility of being stereotyped for my choices. I was blissfully ignorant.

When my son was a toddler, I did all the SAHM things. We went to playgroup one day, a play-based music program another. We went for walks, played games, read books. My world revolved around him.

During this time, while I did lose touch with popular music (Wiggles anyone?), my interests didn’t change, nor did my innate personality. I loved fashion and kept up with trends, (all dressed up with no place to go), I had my hair done (mobile salons for the win). My love of news remained. I watched and listened, when I could. I was passionate about current affairs and social issues. I had opinions, and wanted to share them, wanted to hear them. My son was still a baby when I dipped my toe back into journalism, writing the occasional story, while he slept.

Obviously I gushed about him to friends and family, but I talked about other things too. At least, I wanted to talk about other things. Most of my friends hadn’t had children yet, so they had plenty to talk about too. I still felt 'normal'. Tired, but normal.

