OPINION: The Super Bowl exposed all of Travis Kelce's icks.

Less than a week out from the Super Bowl, my social feeds are still choc-a-block with gushing posts celebrating every tiny interaction between Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

'Read the transcript of exactly what Travis said to Taylor after his Super Bowl win' bleats one headline. (Spoiler: it was "Come here, girl." Positively Shakespearean.)

"If it's not a love like this I don't want it," reads a caption overlaid on a video of Taylor and Travis dancing to a remix of her Love Story at a Vegas afterparty, with heart emojis and exclamations of "so happy for her" peppering the comments section.

"You have to admit," writes a girlfriend, sending me an Instagram mashup of post-game moments between the couple, "There's palpable love there."

At the risk of having my intestines forcibly removed and turned into friendship bracelets by angry Swifties, I just don't see it.

I mean, Kelce seems decent enough, but the vibe among most fans seems to be a collective sigh of relief that our girl has found her prince charming. Having always framed herself as the anti-cheerleader - the slightly nerdy girl who jocks always 'stash' but never publicly date - the fact that she nabbed one of the nation's most successful athletes feels to many like a win for lovesick girls on the bleachers everywhere.