Brad Pitt's children have shared their feelings about their famous father and none of it is positive.

An old social media post from Pax Jolie-Pitt about his father Brad Pitt has surfaced – and it doesn't paint a pretty picture of the famous family's dynamic.

Brad and ex-wife Angelina Jolie share six children together: Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after six years of marriage, the couple has been through years of court battles over custody, property disputes, and allegations of abuse.

During a trial in December 2020, three of the couple's kids wanted to testify against their father, but Angelina claimed the judge rejected the request.

“Three of the children have asked to testify,” Jolie’s lawyers said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday.

This means that Pax's resurfaced comments about his estranged father, Brad Pitt, are the first time one of the kids has had the opportunity to speak out against their dad.

Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Image: Getty.