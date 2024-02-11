Kim K's new relationship launch, and all the other things rumoured to happen at today's Super Bowl.

More people than ever are expected to tune into today's Super Bowl match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring Usher as the half-time performer, more than a few Taylor Swift references, we're sure, and... many expected surprises.

Besides the, uh, actual football, this year's Super Bowl is cloaked in celeb mystery and rumours, from a huge surprise guest to a Kardashian relationship hard launch.

Here's what we *could* expect from one of sports (but also, pop culture's) biggest days.

Kim Kardashian could hard-launch a new relationship.

Okay, footballers are really having a moment. Word on the street is that Kim Kardashian has been dating Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr since September, but they've kept it pretty low-key.

But this could be hard-launch weekend.

Both attended the same Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas on Saturday and afterwards, paparazzi spotted them leaving together for the first time.

It comes just a couple of days after 'sources' told media they were getting more serious.

"Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going," ET reported.