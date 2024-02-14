One dead, multiple injured at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Multiple people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The gunfire occurred at the end of the parade, after Chiefs players including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had left the stage. The team's trainer said the coaching staff and players had returned to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Fire Department said one person is dead and nine are injured. Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Two armed individuals have been taken into custody, police said.

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck," said Captain Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On X, the Kansas City Police Department said: "Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area."

Footage from the parade shows police and military running into Union Station, in central Kansas City.