In one night, the tide shifted against Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift should be on top of the world right now.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, she made history winning her fourth Album Of The Year award, becoming the first artist to reach the milestone. She also took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award and during her winner's speech, she announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19.

In between Grammy wins, she's embarking on the Australian leg of her Eras tour in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL team Kansas City Chiefs is heading to next week's Super Bowl.

So yep, Taylor is everywhere and she has been for the past year, with the singer even named Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

But has her time up on that pedestal officially come to an end? The signs are looking that way if the response to her antics at the 2024 Grammys is anything to go by.

Swift is generally a popular personality at awards shows. It was her unenthused response to Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue that set the tone for the speech being poorly received earlier this year and she provided nonstop meme material at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

However, there was more than one Swift moment at the Grammys that had people cringing.

The most glaring one was Swift's response to receiving the AOTY award from music icon, Celine Dion.

This was the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer's first public appearance since sharing she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and fans were left stunned when Swift failed to thank or even acknowledge Dion on stage.