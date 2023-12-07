One word has reignited the reckoning between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift is TIME Magazine's Person of the Year.

For a year in entertainment defined by multiple celebrity divorces, scandals, and strikes this is no easy feat.

But it's also a title that is difficult to dispute. This year, Taylor Swift embarked on her record-busting Eras tour off the back of her new album Midnights, which became the highest-grossing concert of all time.

If people weren't scrambling to get their hands on her elusive tickets, they were hearing her hit songs from Midnights on the radio or streaming another record-breaking album re-release, this time with 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Then there was Taylor's love life which consistently dominated the headlines. Starting with her split from Joe Alwyn in April after six years together, then the questionable romance with 1975 singer Matt Healy, and finally, Taylor met her match in NFL sweetie, Travis Kelce.

In 2023, Taylor Swift was everything, anywhere, all at once.

But it wasn't too long ago that Taylor's reputation was tarnished by another super-famous woman and her controversial husband: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Image: Getty.