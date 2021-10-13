Olympian, doctor and soon-to-be mother of six: The astonishing life of Dr Jana Pittman.

Content warning: This post deals with eating disorders and miscarrage and may be triggering for some readers.

Dr Jana Pittman is arguably one of the most underestimated women in Australia.

She is a successful Summer Olympian, Winter Olympian, a two-time World Champion, and a four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

On top of that, Pittman is a doctor, soon-to-be mother-of-six, and she most recently wowed the nation when she cunningly took on Channel 7's brutal SAS Australia course.

Watch Jana Pittman on SBS Insight. Post continues after video.



Video via SBS.

Her progression into stardom began as a desire to impress her dad. Her one dream, despite becoming the best of the best, was for her own father to be able to take a day off work.

“My father is an amazing man and he worked so many hours in the day. He’s over 70 years old now and still works every single day on a building site. He’s an engineer but he also builds houses,” she told The Leadership Lessons.

“It was my way of saying: right, I’m going to make my dad have a day off and he’s going to come and enjoy the track with me. It literally started just to impress my dad and then somehow around the age of 14 or 15, I started looking like I had a little bit of potential.

“I ended up qualifying for the Olympics in Sydney, in my home country, when I was only 15 years of age.”

Dr Jana Pittman during the 400 metre hurdle semi-final at the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games. Image: Getty.