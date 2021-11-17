From Joe Jonas to Joe Alwyn: Taylor Swift's complete relationship timeline.

Taylor Swift is the queen of turning a bad breakup into a chart-topping hit.
It's something she's never kept a secret, often joking about how the men she dates need to know that if they break up, there's a good chance she'll use their relationship as material to write a song - or if they're lucky, an album.
Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's short film, All Too Well. Post continues after video.
With the re-release of her fourth album, Red (Taylor's Version), and a re-surfaced interest in her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, we thought it was time to revisit the rest of the popstar's famous relationships.
From Joe Jonas to her current relationship with Joe Alwyn, here's Taylor Swift's full relationship timeline.
Joe Jonas: July 2008 to October 2008.