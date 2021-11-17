From Joe Jonas to Joe Alwyn: Taylor Swift's complete relationship timeline.

Taylor Swift's first highly publicised relationship was with Jonas Brothers singer, Joe Jonas. The couple dated for a mere three months before Jonas ended it in a pretty brutal way: quickly over the phone (25 seconds, to be exact).

Thankfully, the breakup made for great songwriting inspiration, with Swift's songs 'Last Kiss' and 'Forever and Always' believed to be written about her split with Jonas.

She has since joked about it too during her 2009 Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

"You might think I'd bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone. But I’m not going to mention him in my monologue. Hey, Joe! I’m doing real well and I'm hosting SNL—but I'm not going to write about that in my monologue," she sang.

Lucas Till: March 2009 to April 2009.

Image: Taylor Swift.

Hollywood heartthrob Lucas Till and Swift dated for a hot minute after the actor played the next-door neighbour and love interest in her 'You Belong With Me' music video.

While Swift never confirmed the couple dated, Till told MTV they briefly did.

"We dated for a little bit. But there was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out ’cause you get along and then you don’t, and then you make up and it’s passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out," he said.