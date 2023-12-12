An open letter to other women with split families on Christmas.

As the sun rises on December 25, five Christmas stockings will hang from our timber staircase, bursting with small gifts and treats.

On a small table by our front door will be a half-drunk glass of milk, surrounded by cookie crumbs and Santa's footprints. There'll be munched-on carrots and spilt water, along with a note, written by Pretzel, our family's Elf on the Shelf.

But come Christmas morning, those stockings will remain untouched, the evidence of Santa's visit unseen, while my husband and I sleep, undisturbed by overexcited children.

Instead, those children will wake somewhere else. Their morning will be joyful and festive, and they'll empty their stockings and eat chocolates for breakfast. But they won't be with me.

This year will be the second time in 14 years that I'll spend Christmas Eve and Christmas morning without my children. And I'm finding it even more difficult than the first time.

For the first three years after my separation, my children woke up with me on Christmas morning and went to their father's in the afternoon. Even this, I found hard. Saying goodbye to my kids on Christmas Day felt… wrong. We'd historically spent Christmas night eating leftovers, going through presents, testing out toys and trying on new clothes – relishing the festive remnants of the day.