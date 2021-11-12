Jeni has 16 kids and 6 grandkids. This is how she does Christmas.

Jeni and Ray Bonell love Christmas, which is lucky when you consider they have 16 kids and six grandkids to factor into the planning, catering and present-buying process.

Speaking to Mamamia, Jeni shares how she plans over the course of the year to make every Christmas special, and why she feels a lot like Mrs Claus.

"I make a lot of lists and I absolutely have to check them twice," Jeni laughs.

"The whole family really enjoy preparing for Christmas and Ray and I feel very much feel like Santa and Mrs Claus."

Jeni is not joking when she says she plans for next Christmas on Boxing Day.

"Every year, I assign one of the kids to be my chief 'elf' for next Christmas and they will become my main helper and planner over the year.

"It is a job the kids really look forward to as they get to the age of 14 or 15 as they get to be 'behind the scenes' with gift shopping and they can choose the Christmas theme or colour scheme, which in our house is a big deal."

The annual Christmas theme has varied from beach or ocean themes to more traditional Christmas colours, and the Bonell elf's first job is to consider what theme they will choose. This means that when the decorations are packed away for the previous Christmas, they can keep the ones they will need for next year on top of the pile.

"The kids have often thought about what they want to be for their year as elf for several years prior so they know exactly what they will choose when their time comes. We always repurpose decorations where we can and get crafty with making our own themed decorations for the big day."

Aside from getting organised with the decorations, Jeni's Christmas book is an ongoing source of information for the entire year of planning and budgeting.

"I write everything in my Christmas book, which includes all the information I will need for shopping and catering.