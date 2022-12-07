No Elf on the Shelf or Santa photos: The 6 Christmas traditions I'm cancelling this year.

The festive season is not just upon us, it is upon us and crushing us with the weight of its sparkly baubles and multipacks of mince pies.

To keep my mental health as robust as possible, I am taking a Marie Kondo approach to the season and asking: Does this festive tradition spark joy? For me or for anyone in my family?

Do my kids actually want to wear the matching festive pyjamas? Do I care to traipse around the shops searching for nice ones in their size so they can take part in this weird tradition sponsored by capitalism? If no one feels the joy (Peter Alexander excluded), then it's cancelled for 2022.

And it's not just the pyjamas that are getting axed to save me from festive burnout. I've compiled a list of six other things I have cancelled or outsourced this year to increase the joy and reduce the stress.