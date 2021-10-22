From 'Cry Me A River' to 'Bad Blood': 15 famous songs that are actually about other celebrities.

Whether it’s about a current lover, friend, foe or past relationship, there is plenty of inspiration for musicians to draw on. And we love it.

Let’s take a look at some of your favourite songs and the stories behind them: namely which hits are written about other celebrities.

Watch: Nobody speaks to me like Mamamia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

What goes around comes back around...

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were one of the hottest celebrity couples during the late '90s, known for their iconic red carpet outfits including that denim ensemble.

But when the couple ended their three-year relationship in 2002, it took the world by surprise.

With rumours swirling around, many suggesting the relationship had ended due to cheating, next came music from both sides that can only really be described as revenge ballads.

'Cry Me a River' was released in 2002 by Timberlake, while the 2004 hit 'Everytime' was Spears' response to their breakup.

And finally, we came full circle back to Timberlake in 2006 with the one and only 'What Goes Around... Comes Around.'

Image: Getty.