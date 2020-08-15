From Liam to Kaitlynn and Cody: What Miley Cyrus wants you to know about her relationships.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Somewhere in a cavernous mansion, Liam Hemsworth is po﻿ring over the lyrics of his ex-wife's new song.

"I was born to run.

I don't belong to anyone.

I don't need to be loved by you."

Ooosh.

Watch: Miley reflects on the stigma of divorce.

﻿﻿﻿

There's nothing thinly veiled about Miley Cyrus' latest release, ﻿'Midnight Sky'﻿. It's a giant, lyrical middle finger to the Aussie actor who divorced her in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage.

﻿﻿﻿The '80s-inspired jam is also suddenly more accurate than it would have been just days ago, with Cyrus yesterday confirming her split from Australian musician, Cody Simpson.

In an Instagram Live video,﻿﻿﻿ the 27-year-old confirmed rumours spouted hours earlier by TMZ that she and the ﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿Masked Singer Australia winner are no ﻿﻿﻿longer together: "Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age." (More on that later.)

We're not saying that seems like convenient timing given the impending release of an "I don't need no man" anthem. But we're also not not saying that.

Coinciding with the song's release, Cyrus has been hitting the media circuit hard, baiting headlines (yes, including this one) with her trademark candour.

Here's what she's had to say about her recent relationships.

Miley Cyrus on Liam Hemsworth.

﻿"Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Forever and ever, no more." ﻿

– Midnight Sky﻿﻿ ﻿

﻿﻿Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were first rumoured to be dating in 2008, when they were cast in the film, The Last Song.