A soap opera romance and a rumoured engagement: Kylie Minogue's relationship timeline.

Over the years, Kylie Minogue has produced countless hits. And every time she does, we fall in love with her a little more.

When it comes to love in her own life, the 52-year-old Aussie pop princess has dated, fallen in love and had her heart broken.

Here's a look back at all of Kylie Minogue's relationships.

But first watch the moment when Kylie Minogue crashed a Mamamia interview. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In 1984, Minogue dated started dating her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan. Fans would remember them as the on-screen couple, Scott and Charlene.

They dated for five years.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan. Image: Getty. In 1989, Minogue, who was still in a relationship with Donovan, met 29-year-old Michael Hutchence after an INXS gig. She was 21 years old.