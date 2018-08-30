celebrity

Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The moment Christian Wilkins pranked his father Richard Wilkins live on-air and left him fuming.

It’s always awkward witnessing a family feud when it’s not your own family.

Just ask Christian and Richard Wilkins, who had theirs aired on national radio this morning on Kyle And Jackie O‘s Only Lying segment.

During the segment, Richard’s 23-year-old socialite son Christian called his dad to ‘confess’ that he had a secret tattoo the size of two palms of a stag across his chest.

Richard was a little upset with him.

Of course it was all a prank, but still. Awks.

During the segment, Richard shouted down the phone: ‘Are you serious? Why would you do that?’

‘It was just in the moment,’ Christian responded while the nation’s palms sweated.

Apparently Christian didn’t tell Richard it was a joke for a while after the prank, just to keep him ‘sweating a little bit’, he revealed on-air this morning to Jackie O and Kyle’s fill-in host Beau Ryan.

Cruel, but funny.

2. Halle Berry has gloriously called out Prince Harry for having her picture in his bedroom.


We didn’t think the re-surfaced photos of Prince Harry’s surprisingly normal teenage bedroom could get any better.

Well thanks to Hollywood royalty Halle Berry, they just have.

Proving that Prince Harry’s had his eye on Hollywood women since long before Meghan, Berry called Prince Harry out on Twitter for having her picture on his bedroom wall, and it’s everything.

Berry noticed she was featured on the teenage prince’s, um, ‘shabby chic’ wall vignette (read: mandala tapestry and half-naked lady posters) when the photos went viral on Wednesday.

Naturally, she jumped on Twitter for a cheeky jibe at the prince.

We're loving the reference Missy Elliot’s “Work It” lyric: “Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”

We see you too, Halle!

3. Meghan Markle’s on-screen dad has some harsh but fair words for her real father.


Actor Wendell Pierce walked Meghan Markle's character down the aisle in Suits, and he's now revealed the advice he gave the actress before she married Prince Harry.

Speaking to Neil Armstrong from The Telegraph, Pierce said he wanted to help the future Duchess of Sussex prepare for what he suspected (but didn't know at the time) was going to be her royal life.

“From the increased security I saw around her, I figured something might happen,” he says in the interview. So he wanted to share some affectionate words with the young star.

“Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you but I want you to know that I’m your friend," he said, and encouraged her to call him if she ever needed support.

When Armstrong asked Pierce about the new royal's issues with her father, Pierce has some stern words:

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be first and foremost in your mind before you say anything. If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

Pierce reports that he was not in attendance at the royal wedding, but watched it at home, very proud of his former colleague.

4. Georgie Gardner has shared a powerful photo of her skin cancer removal.

Georgie Gardner has shared a timely warning that, even in winter, you can't get away with not wearing sunscreen on your face.

The Today co-host posted a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday after having skin cancers removed from just below her hairline.

"Feeling a little flat after two more skin cancers removed, BUT counting my blessings they’re NOT melanomas," she wrote.

"Can’t overstate enough to get your skin checked and slap on the sunscreen!!"

Thanks for the reminder, Georgie. At the very least, it's an excuse to buy a new beauty product.

5. The strange living situation of Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate following their split.

Soo, it turns out that Jarrod Woodgate broke up with Keira Maguire because of her choice of career, but that isn’t even the weirdest detail in this reality TV star break up.

Because according to the Daily Mail, Keira is still living in Jarrod’s family home in Brighton while he stays with friends.

Sorry, what?

I mean, I guess he’s being a good bloke, considering Keira moved to Melbourne for the guy, but… is his family still there?

Is she enjoying home cooked meals from her ex (sort of) mother-in-law? We have so many questions.

Read the full story here. 

