Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The moment Christian Wilkins pranked his father Richard Wilkins live on-air and left him fuming.

It’s always awkward witnessing a family feud when it’s not your own family.

Just ask Christian and Richard Wilkins, who had theirs aired on national radio this morning on Kyle And Jackie O‘s Only Lying segment.

During the segment, Richard’s 23-year-old socialite son Christian called his dad to ‘confess’ that he had a secret tattoo the size of two palms of a stag across his chest.

Richard was a little upset with him.

Of course it was all a prank, but still. Awks.

During the segment, Richard shouted down the phone: ‘Are you serious? Why would you do that?’

‘It was just in the moment,’ Christian responded while the nation’s palms sweated.

Apparently Christian didn’t tell Richard it was a joke for a while after the prank, just to keep him ‘sweating a little bit’, he revealed on-air this morning to Jackie O and Kyle’s fill-in host Beau Ryan.

Cruel, but funny.

2. Halle Berry has gloriously called out Prince Harry for having her picture in his bedroom.



We didn’t think the re-surfaced photos of Prince Harry’s surprisingly normal teenage bedroom could get any better.

Well thanks to Hollywood royalty Halle Berry, they just have.

Proving that Prince Harry’s had his eye on Hollywood women since long before Meghan, Berry called Prince Harry out on Twitter for having her picture on his bedroom wall, and it’s everything.

Berry noticed she was featured on the teenage prince’s, um, ‘shabby chic’ wall vignette (read: mandala tapestry and half-naked lady posters) when the photos went viral on Wednesday.