The strange living situation of Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate following their split.

Soo, it turns out that Jarrod Woodgate broke up with Keira Maguire because of her choice of career, but that isn’t even the weirdest detail in this reality TV star break up.

Because according to the Daily Mail, Keira is still living in Jarrod’s family home in Brighton while he stays with friends.

Sorry, what?

I mean, I guess he’s being a good bloke, considering Keira moved to Melbourne for the guy, but… is his family still there?

Is she enjoying home cooked meals from her ex (sort of) mother-in-law? We have so many questions.

The reality television couple first fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise last year and are the final couple from the show to officially end things.

While many of the other break ups were predictable, this couple seemed legit. It turns out there were a few signs we missed, though – like the fact that they hadn’t featured on each other’s Instagrams in over two weeks and had in fact unfollowed each other.

In this week’s Who magazine, Keira revealed her relationship with Jarrod deteriorated because he didn’t approve of her choice in career.

“It was Jarrod who broke up with me,” Keira said.

“I really believed we’d live happily ever after. I was so ready for that and nothing else in my life really mattered.

“Jarrod didn’t like the fact I didn’t have a full-time job… because my job was doing endorsements and he’s about working hard in a nine-to-five job,” she said.

Despite having worked in the corporate world prior to The Bachelor, Keira said his judgement upset her.

“I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn’t know me then, so he didn’t see that and it made me feel really down,” she said in the interview.

Jarrod has not responded to Keira’s claims.