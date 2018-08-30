To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

There’s nothing we love more than a confident woman in a rule-breaking suit dress and Meghan Markle did just that.

And while the Queen might not 100 per cent approve, it’s definitely a yes from us.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the fabulous tuxedo dress while attending a gala performance of the hit music Hamilton to benefit Sentebale – the joint charity of Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Her tux dress also couple-matched with Prince Harry’s classic navy suit, and if you were to ask us who wore it better… well we’d have to go with Meghan. She’s got better legs (sorry Haz).

Now, three months into her role, it looks like the 37-year-old is getting comfortable with her royal status and this outfit breaks two major royal dressing rules. One: the royal family aren't meant to wear black (unless it's a funeral or a memorial day); and two: dresses and skirts must generally be kept below the knee.

Alas, nobody tells the Duchess of Sussex how to dress, and she looked bloomin' beautiful.

People are also saying Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana herself. Her late mother-in-law wore a similar tuxedo mini-dress at a Christmas charity campaign in 1996 - and as a fellow royal rule breaker, we're sure the Princess would be proud of Meghan's latest sartorial choice.