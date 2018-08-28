CULT BUY: The at-home Hollywood skin treatment that's $40 off right now.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty.

Some beauty products hit the shelves and instantly reach cult status.

The Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel is one of them.

Put simply, the now-infamous at-home chemical peel has been referred to as a ‘dermatologist visit in a packet’. It’s that good.

The product boasts ‘two minutes to smooth, beautiful skin’ and promises to fight anti-ageing, making quick work of fine lines, enlarged pores and uneven skin texture.

It’s also loved by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Palermo, and beauty Instagram influencers including Bambi Does Beauty’s Elle McNamara (@bambidoesbeauty).